Black Couple Looks To Provide Wellness For All With Family Businesses

An Alabama couple is putting wellness within reach.

Business is thriving for Lemar and Tiffany Storey who own a series of health and wellness companies in Birmingham. The first one, Life Touch Massage, started as a mobile business in 2010. It has since expanded into two brick and mortar locations offering massage services along with yoga, meditation, sound baths and more.

Additionally, the couple joined forces during the pandemic to open up The Olive Branch Mind and Body Suite, a co-working space in Birmingham. The facility also houses Tiffany’s Storeyhouse Counseling and Consulting, Life Touch Massage’s second location and other small businesses.

“Our mission is to create spaces for people, especially people of color, to have physical wellness and mental wellness services in their community at a low cost,” Lemar told Alabama News Center.

Their other goal is to create an entrepreneurial empire and encourage other aspiring Black business owners in Birmingham to kickstart their dreams. They’re making The Olive Branch Mind and Body Suite a place for entrepreneurs to not only do business, but also a place to receive the help and support to successfully do business.

“We are seeking more corporate contracts and ongoing granting and resource partnerships to allow us to provide a greater level of economic stability for our staff and expand our services for our clients and fellow entrepreneurs,” Lemar said.

But the importance of leaving a legacy behind for their two children is perhaps their greatest motivator. The Storeys want their businesses to be a reminder to their kids of how their parents preserved despite the difficulties they faced along the way.

“We are proud that our children have seen the work we do and, in their own special ways, are pursuing entrepreneurship and business on their own,” Lemar said. “Seeing what we do has made our oldest son launch an apparel business. Our youngest son is heavily interested in the stock market.”

Lemar goes on the say he’s confident knowing the value of entrepreneurship and community will lead to success for their sons and those they serve with the work they do.

