Make God A Major Part of Your Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.11.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Make God A Major Part of Your Marriage

This is the time of year when many people getting married. So I want to get some tips for my book, Make Love, make money, make it last. That I work with my bride Dee We’ve been married going on soon, 40 years and not had an argument over 35 years.  

Today I share the impact of making God an equal part of your marriage. See, we believe that marriage is a triangle with three corners. The left corner gets 33%, the right corner gets 33%. That means 34% at the top, and that is God’s part. We include God in all our decisions about our marriage and ask for his wisdom when you ask for his, he will give it to you. So if you want a great marriage, make the decision to make God an equal part. He’ll have a big impact on your marriage.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

