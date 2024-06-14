Listen Live
Save The Drama For Reality TV | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.14.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Save The Drama For Reality TV

This is the time of year where many people get married. So I wanted to give some tips for my marriage book, Make Love, make money, make it last, with my bride Dee. Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage is to leave the drama with your Mama. See when things get crazy in your life, you don’t have to get crazy with them. And don’t get your marriage advice from reality shows because they get ratings to be crazy. 

That kind of drama will not get you any good ratings in your marriage. Scripture is true when you were a child, you thought like a child and acting like a child. But when you grew up, you need to put away childish things. So leave the drama in the past and get on with loving in a mature way for a great future.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

