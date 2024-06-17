Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Commitment and Fatherhood | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.17.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Commitment and Fatherhood

Today, in this time of challenge, I want to give you tips to come back. We’ve been talking about the impact your thinking has on how you handle adversity. Some people manage to use adversity as a motivational tool, which helps to strengthen them. While others allow adversity to crush them. You must decide to have faith and positive expectation and expectacy. 

 

See, you’re up look, determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. Let me say that again, your up look determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. The more you say that you’re gonna come back, the quicker your comeback gets going. You must decide right now, and I’m here to help you. I’m here to cheer you on TuneIn every day and listen to this message and share it with everybody you know and get ready. Get ready. Get ready for a comeback and expect that you will win. The more you think it and expect it, the more it will happen.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

RELATED TAGS

Dr. Willie Jolley Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
A person praying over the Bible.
News

What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is

Angela Bofill at Home 50 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Lifestyle

Commitment and Fatherhood | Dr. Willie Jolley

getup-header-logo
Get Up!

Join “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” Morning Show Mobile Text Club!

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close