Ditch the DEET! Try Theses DIY, Natural Bug Repellents Instead

Eyebrows are raised after a Reddit user shared a photo detailing how a popular bug repellent killed his grass overnight. Though it is ideal for ridding the yard of pesky weeds, the unintentional discovery alarmed the user and many others.

The question arose around how this spray, meant for skin, was actually affecting the body if it killed plants with such speed. Are there long term implications associated with use? Are this and similar products carcinogenic? Is there a specific ingredient causing harm to the plants or a combination of them? If it’s a single ingredient, will the products be effective if it is removed?

After research, we found the ingredient likely to have had the adverse effect on the plants was DEET. This product is commonly found in bug repellent and sunscreens. According to an article by Iowa State University, DEET is deadly to grass. Although, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), says DEET is safe for humans when used as directed and poses no risks of concern to people or the environment.

With opposing theories, the argument continues around what defines a product as “environmentally friendly.” However, if you are in search of a remedy that is truly kinder to skin and the environment – as it is derived from organic sources – try a natural bug repellent.

Natural Bug Repellents

Here are two recipes to keep the bugs at bay this summer:

The first is a shea based recipe. It is unique to the bug repellent alternatives as it is a lotion rather than a spray. Perfect to layer on top of lotion as the arrowroot makes this a non-greasy formula.

What you’ll need:

½ cup shea butter

¼ cup coconut oil

1 tablespoon arrowroot powder

10 drops citronella essential oil

10 drops eucalyptus essential oil

5 drops peppermint essential

Instructions: Set up a double boiler on the stove. (This is a pot filled 1/3 of the way up with boiling water and a heat-safe bowl placed on top.) Once the double boiler is hot, add your shea butter and coconut oil into the heat-safe bowl. Stir continuously until both have melted completely, then turn off the heat. Add the essential oils and stir until combined. Working quickly, pour the hot mixture into your lotion container. A mason jar will work well as they are heat safe. Allow the DIY mosquito repellent lotion to set completely on the counter or in the fridge. Once completely set, take a small dime-size amount of lotion and apply. A little goes a long way!

The second is a traditional spray repellent. Convenient for one the go and ready to use immediately. This spray can also be used around the house as it works well to deter pests like ants, flies, ticks, and moths.

What you’ll need:

A clean 4 oz spray bottle

2 oz distilled water

2oz witch hazel

5 drops lavender essential oil

10 drops citronella essential oil

10 drops eucalyptus essential oil

5 drops lemongrass essential

Instructions: Simply, add all ingredients to the spray bottle and shake well to combine. Spray on skin before enjoying the outdoors.

NOTE: Eucalyptus is not recommended to be used on children under the age of 7.

