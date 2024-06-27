Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

How To Go From Trying To Winning | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.27.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Go From Trying To Winning”

This is Doctor Willie John and we’ve recently talked about the difference between setting a goal and trying to make something work and then making a commitment, a commitment to make something work. Now I want to ask your question. If you took a pen or a pencil and you put it on the table and ask, and I asked you to pick it up, could you pick it up? Of course you could. Of course you’re good now. After you do that, though, if I said, well, try to pick it up. 

Well, you either do you don’t, right? That’s right. That’s the difference. That’s what makes the difference about trying and commitment. You do it or you don’t make a commitment. This is what you’re going to do. And you hang there and you work hard. You don’t stop until you achieve your goal. It will work if you don’t give up. Stay married by working and deciding and committing to it. 

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

RELATED TAGS

Dr. Willie Jolley Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
6/14/2002  Veteran African American actor Bill Cobbs who stars with jennifer lopez in Enough and ha 53 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Tye Tribbett Announces Vegas Residency During Stellar Awards Weekend

Pop Culture

Dottie Peoples Ties The Knot at 73

2016 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Award Show
Entertainment

CeCe Winans Daughter Ashley Love Gets Married

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close