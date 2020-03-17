Uplifting Fun: John Legend Live Streams Free Concert From Home

Get Up!

To make light of the coronavirus pandemic, John Legend celebrates the quarantine by streaming a free concert from his home.

Legend got the idea from Coldplay, who also hosted a music live stream via Instagram.

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

Chrissy Teigen, of course, chimed in saying she’ll be in attendance.

I’ll be there!! because I literally have no choice https://t.co/hY9OaNIfgF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 16, 2020

Even though it’s bad, we hope other people join in with the at-home concerts, this is a fun trend to be entertained while being inside.

