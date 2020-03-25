Watch: Fred Hammond Hosts Social Distancing Concert [VIDEO]

While COVID-19 is still at large, more and more celebrities are taking to social media to share words of encouragement and their talents. Fred Hammond joined the list last night (March 24), hosting a virtual mini-concert at a warehouse in Dallas where he performed inspirational songs with his band behind him.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“I wanted to come tonight and give you a mini-concert that I hope will bless as we are all sitting at home,” he captioned the live streamed video. “Share it with your people and tell them to join Uncle Fred and hangout for some late night praise!”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The notion comes just days after Hammond shared a beautiful video of a quarantined community in Brazil singing worship from their homes — the music echoed their city (he said he couldn’t stop watching the clip). We’re glad to see he created an alike space for worship online.

RELATED: Commissioned Reunites For New Gospel Album And Biopic [VIDEO]

RELATED: Michelle Obama Shares Her Family’s Self Isolation Routine

RELATED: James Fortune Details What It Was Like Traveling From South Africa During COVID-19 [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: