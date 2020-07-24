These Celebrity Look Alikes Are Almost Too Real To Be True

DNA is a very interesting concept. As humans, we think we can determine how our offspring will look based on how we look, but quite the contrary. Drake released never before seen photos of his son Adonis earlier this year and baby Adonis is Drizzy’s mama’s doppelganger.

Adonis got his grandma’s skin tone and hair pic.twitter.com/5qnf1hXHHt — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 30, 2020

Although it’s a ridiculous concept to assume that all people of one race look similar, most of us do have some distant cousins that we may not know about. Here’s a look at a few celebs who look like they could be related:

Kirk Franklin & Plies

Kirk Franklin and Plies really the same person pic.twitter.com/0VinvHuomQ — Chaaahs (@_Ceeeej) November 29, 2017

Kevin Durant and Offset

These celebrity doppelgangers that look so much alike, they could unlock each other’s Iphone X using Face ID.

Trey Songz and Terrence J.

Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton

Mariah Carey and Tiny

Ving Rhames and Ron Isley

Mike Tomlin and Omar Epps

Anybody ever seen Mike Tomlin and Omar Epps in the same room? Me either… what if this is his greatest role as an actor yet 😱😂 pic.twitter.com/7oqV7YHGpK — _theblendian (@theblendian) December 31, 2018

Oprah and Chrissy Lampkin

