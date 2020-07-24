DNA is a very interesting concept. As humans, we think we can determine how our offspring will look based on how we look, but quite the contrary. Drake released never before seen photos of his son Adonis earlier this year and baby Adonis is Drizzy’s mama’s doppelganger.
Although it’s a ridiculous concept to assume that all people of one race look similar, most of us do have some distant cousins that we may not know about. Here’s a look at a few celebs who look like they could be related:
Kirk Franklin & Plies
Kevin Durant and Offset
These celebrity doppelgangers that look so much alike, they could unlock each other’s Iphone X using Face ID.
Trey Songz and Terrence J.
Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton
Mariah Carey and Tiny
Ving Rhames and Ron Isley
Mike Tomlin and Omar Epps
Oprah and Chrissy Lampkin
These Celebrity Look Alikes Are Almost Too Real To Be True was originally published on globalgrind.com