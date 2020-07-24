CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

These Celebrity Look Alikes Are Almost Too Real To Be True

Doppelgangers.

DNA is a very interesting concept. As humans, we think we can determine how our offspring will look based on how we look, but quite the contrary. Drake released never before seen photos of his son Adonis earlier this year and baby Adonis is Drizzy’s mama’s doppelganger.

Although it’s a ridiculous concept to assume that all people of one race look similar, most of us do have some distant cousins that we may not know about. Here’s a look at a few celebs who look like they could be related:

Kirk Franklin & Plies

 

Kevin Durant and Offset 

These  celebrity doppelgangers that look so much alike, they could unlock each other’s Iphone X using Face ID.

Trey Songz and Terrence J. 

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

2011 MTV Movie Awards - Press Room

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton

Guardians Of The Galaxy - Photo Call

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Variety's Power Of Women Luncheon

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Mariah Carey and Tiny

 

View this post on Instagram

Hip hop royalty throwback #ti and #tinyharris

A post shared by Cachet Digital (@cachetdigital) on

 

 

 

 

Ving Rhames and Ron Isley 

The Isley Brothers With Ruben Studdard In Concert - Portsmouth, Virginia

Source: David A. Beloff / Getty

'Undisputed' Premiere

Source: SGranitz / Getty

 

 Mike Tomlin and Omar Epps 

Oprah and Chrissy Lampkin

Oprah

Source: Getty / Getty

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

These Celebrity Look Alikes Are Almost Too Real To Be True  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close