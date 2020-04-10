For those who don’t know, Toya Wright Johnson has her own bedazzled bonnet collection, Before Bed Headz, and it’s super cute. The former reality TV star turned entrepreneur took to Instagram with her mini-me to show off the satin bonnets on IG in this adorable and organic clip that has us wanting to purchase one.

Toya and Reign are wearing the “Stardust Pretty In Pink” bonnet, which goes for $29.99 on BeforeBedHeadz.com.

According to the site, “Our 100% SILK bonnet features stones that Bling. This bonnet will keep that bed head under control. Its smooth surface can help reduce friction on your hair which often causes damage, like split ends.”

Hair retention is a big part rarely talked about when it comes to hair growth. Aside from preserving your hairstyle, bonnets are often made from silk which helps prevent breakage.

With beauty salons closed, it’s the perfect time to adopt a healthy hair regimen that’ll also help your hair grow.

Toya Wright & Baby Girl Reign Are Too Cute In Their Matching Bedazzled Bonnets was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders , Get Up! Posted April 10, 2020

