Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]

The Wilson household will be leveling out.

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson revealed they are adding a baby boy to their beautiful brood.

The couple, along with their 2-year-old daughter Sienna and Ciara’s 5-year-old son Future, did a family baby reveal in front of a picturesque backdrop of a clear blue sky and palm trees.

Prior to the reveal, Future shared he wanted a brother; Sienna wanted a sister; Russell was mum on his pick but we think he wanted a boy; and Ciara, wanted whatever “God” would send their way.

Watch the adorable reveal below:

 

Ciara hasn’t publicly revealed her due date but we’re expecting it is around the corner.

