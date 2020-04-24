Faith Walking: Starting Your Day With Prayer [VIDEO]

What you do in the morning is very important. What are you doing? Are you stressing? Getting on social media? Try scripture or prayer first and watch how your day transforms.

Psalm 5:3 – “In the morning, Lord, you hear my voice; in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait expectantly.”

