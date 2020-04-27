Michelle Obama (& Hopefully Her Gold Balenciaga Boots) To Star In Upcoming ‘Becoming’ Documentary

First, it was her BFF Beyoncé’s turn with Homecoming, now it looks like its former First Lady Michelle Obama’s turn to be immortalized on the streaming screen.

On Monday, Netflix gave us a glimpse inside our #ForeverFLOTUS’ upcoming documentary, Becoming. Based on her history-making and best-selling memoir, this doc follows the 56-year-old mother of two and Harvard-educated lawyer as she traveled to 34 cities on the tour for her book, Deadline reported.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The film comes from the Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, which has an exclusive deal with the streaming service.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” Obama said in the sneak peek trailer.

“In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

Take a look at the first look:

First off, this looks amazing and is exactly the #BlackGirlMagic we need right now during these dark times. But most importantly, I have only one small wish: that they talk about her book tour style, especially those gold sparkly thigh-high Balenciaga boots.

Cause babyeeeeee, that was an amazing moment in Black fashion history.

If you need a small walk down memory lane, I can take you there. Picture it: Brooklyn, New York, 2018. We were all minding our business when images hit the Internet of Michelle rocking these $3900 boots…and left all of us forever SHOOKETH in ways we have never been shooketh before!

Paired with this yellow silk wrap dress, it was clear that outside of the confines of the White House, Mrs. Obama was her own person, dressing for herself.

“Now, I’m free to do whatever,” Mrs. Obama told Sarah Jessica Parker signaling that her boots were simply about personal preference, nothing more, nothing less.

“They were just really cute,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Those some nice boots!’”

Yes, ma’am nice they are, which is why this moment has to be in the film. Fingers crossed.

Becoming, directed by Nadia Hallgren, debuts on Netflix on May 6.

RELATED NEWS:

Remember When Michelle Obama Broke The Internet With These Balenciaga Boots?

Michelle Obama Shares Her Family’s Self Isolation Routine

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Michelle Obama (& Hopefully Her Gold Balenciaga Boots) To Star In Upcoming ‘Becoming’ Documentary was originally published on hellobeautiful.com