Savage! Tina Knowles-Lawson Is Serving Leopard Print Cookie Lyon Vibes In This Throwback Pic

In a throwback picture of herself, circa 1992, 66-year-old Tina Knowles-Lawson looks absolutely stunning rocking a yellow, brown and black leopard print jumpsuit, looking like one of our favorite characters from Empire.

“I am 38 on this photo!” the mother and grandmother wrote on Instagram on Monday, telling the story behind this perfect blast from the past.

“Took it on my lunch break from the salon with 6 people under the dryer with wraps, Are used to take a couple hours to dry, I still love leopard My Girls used to hate it! Yes I was Cookie [Lyon] before there was a Cookie Lyons. @tarajiphenson .”

Of course, folks such as Naomi Campbell, Holly Robinson Peete and many others showed Ms. Tina love, including Vanessa Williams who wrote: “Woo chile you hurtin ‘em with this look! Exactly Kerry OG periodt! We see your Divine gifts all over your gifted children! Love you Ms Tina Lawson!”

From telling her corny jokes to reminding Black folks to forgo getting their hair and nails done to starting the campaign #IDIDMYPART to offer free COVID-19 tests to the resident of Houston, Tina has been keeping very busy during the quarantine. And we’re here for it!

“Why would these be the first places that open?” taking a few-seconds pause. “We need to stay at home. It’s people dying every day and Black people are dying at an alarming rate. We can do without this.”

You better tell em’ Mama!

