The Class of 2020 will have to graduate a bit differently from any other class due to the global pandemic (re: coronavirus). Nonetheless, they still earned the diploma and should be proud of themselves. Every year during this time celebrities show off their high school/college photos to reminisce about the good ole times and Alicia Keys was one!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Keys also shared a picture from her high school prom!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos was originally published on rnbphilly.com