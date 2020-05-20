CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos

Alicia Keys chose to go on Instagram and show some of her highschool photos off! 

The Class of 2020 will have to graduate a bit differently from any other class due to the global pandemic (re: coronavirus). Nonetheless, they still earned the diploma and should be proud of themselves. Every year during this time celebrities show off their high school/college photos to reminisce about the good ole times and Alicia Keys was one!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

 

Keys also shared a picture from her high school prom!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music
5 photos

Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close