The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

For families prepping for the back-to-school rush, tax-free weekends offer a much-needed financial break. These special shopping days—held annually in participating states—allow consumers to purchase certain items without paying sales tax. For African-American families, who statistically allocate a significant portion of their income to education-related expenses, these weekends can provide real relief and opportunities to stretch their budget further.

Which States Are Participating in 2025?

This year, 19 states are hosting tax-free weekends, each with its own dates and eligible items. Here’s a comprehensive rundown:

Alabama (July 18–20): Clothing under $100, computers up to $750, school supplies, and books under $30.

(July 18–20): Clothing under $100, computers up to $750, school supplies, and books under $30. Arkansas (August 2–3): Clothing and footwear under $100, school supplies, and select electronics.

(August 2–3): Clothing and footwear under $100, school supplies, and select electronics. Connecticut (August 17–23): Clothing and footwear under $100.

(August 17–23): Clothing and footwear under $100. Florida (July 29–August 6): School supplies under $50, clothing under $100, computers up to $1,500.

(July 29–August 6): School supplies under $50, clothing under $100, computers up to $1,500. Iowa (August 1–2): Clothing and footwear under $100.

(August 1–2): Clothing and footwear under $100. Maryland (August 10–16): Clothing and footwear under $100, backpacks under $40.

(August 10–16): Clothing and footwear under $100, backpacks under $40. Massachusetts (August 16–17): Most retail items up to $2,500.

(August 16–17): Most retail items up to $2,500. Mississippi (July 25–26): Clothing and footwear under $100.

(July 25–26): Clothing and footwear under $100. Missouri (August 1–3): Clothing under $100, school supplies under $50, computers up to $1,500.

(August 1–3): Clothing under $100, school supplies under $50, computers up to $1,500. New Mexico (August 1–3): Clothing under $100, computers up to $1,000, school supplies, and computer equipment up to $500.

(August 1–3): Clothing under $100, computers up to $1,000, school supplies, and computer equipment up to $500. Ohio (August 8–10): Clothing under $75, school supplies under $20, school instructional materials under $20.

(August 8–10): Clothing under $75, school supplies under $20, school instructional materials under $20. Oklahoma (August 1–3): Clothing and footwear under $100.

(August 1–3): Clothing and footwear under $100. South Carolina (August 1–3): Clothing, accessories, school supplies, computers, and certain dorm items.

(August 1–3): Clothing, accessories, school supplies, computers, and certain dorm items. Tennessee (July 26–28): Clothing and school supplies under $100, computers up to $1,500.

(July 26–28): Clothing and school supplies under $100, computers up to $1,500. Texas (August 9–11): Clothing, footwear, backpacks, and school supplies under $100.

(August 9–11): Clothing, footwear, backpacks, and school supplies under $100. Virginia (August 1–3): Clothing and footwear under $100, school supplies under $20, some hurricane and emergency prep items.

(August 1–3): Clothing and footwear under $100, school supplies under $20, some hurricane and emergency prep items. West Virginia (August 1–4): Clothing under $125, school supplies under $50, laptops and tablets up to $500.

(August 1–3): Clothing under $100, school supplies under $50, computers up to $1,500. Georgia (August 9–10): Clothing, footwear, school supplies, and energy-efficient appliances.

To find your state and its specific exemptions, check local resources as rules and dates can vary widely. Some, like Maryland and Virginia, also extend tax-free benefits to energy-efficient appliances, doubling the savings potential for families looking to upgrade their homes.

Expert Tips for Maximizing Savings

Financial advisor Tanya Harper notes, “The key to making the most of tax-free weekends is planning ahead. Create a shopping list and stick to it. Impulse buying can quickly erode your savings.” Additionally, some retailers sweeten the pot with sales or additional discounts during these weekends. Combining those with the tax-free savings can make a big difference, especially when buying higher-ticket items like laptops or calculators.

Shopping online is also a viable option. Many states extend the tax break to online purchases, making it easier to access deals without fighting in-store crowds.

How Tax-Free Weekends Affect Local Economies

While these events clearly benefit consumers, they also positively impact local economies. By removing the tax barrier, businesses often see increased foot traffic and higher overall sales, providing an economic boost—a win-win for shoppers and retailers alike. African-American communities, often supporting family-owned businesses, make tax-free weekends an excellent opportunity to shop locally and invest in their neighborhoods.

Take advantage of tax-free weekends this year to save money, prepare your household for back-to-school success, and support your community. Your budget—and your community—will thank you.

