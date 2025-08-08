Pastor Mike Jr. Opens Up About Overcoming Anxiety and New Single
Pastor Mike Jr. Opens Up About Overcoming Anxiety and New Single “Turn It Around”
Pastor Mike Jr., the acclaimed artist, producer, and pastor, recently stopped by Get Up Mornings to share his new single “Turn It Around” and reflect on the deeper message behind his music. The song speaks to the need for a real shift—not just in circumstances but in peace, joy, and overall outlook—especially during challenging times. Pastor Mike Jr. explained that “Turn It Around” comes from a place of personal growth and understanding that blessings are often hidden in the valleys of life, not just on the mountaintops everyone aims for.
He revealed that while many see the success and celebration—what he calls the “confetti”—they don’t see the struggles or “conspiracy” behind the scenes. Over the past five years, despite rising in gospel music, he struggled with anxiety and personal battles that made it hard for him to enjoy his achievements. “I never enjoyed 95% of what God was doing because the entire time I was focusing on the minors instead of majoring in the things that God was doing,” he shared.
Pastor Mike Jr. emphasized that real blessings are found during the hard times, not just when things seem perfect. He believes many people misunderstand the process of growth, focusing only on the highs, but it’s often the valleys that shape and strengthen a person.
During the conversation, he opened up about dealing with depression and anxiety despite his public role as a pastor and artist. He acknowledged how easy it is to pretend everything is fine, explaining how he once convinced others he lost weight through working out, when it was actually surgery. He stressed the importance of being transparent and authentic, especially as someone in the spotlight.
Mike Jr. also spoke about his church, Rock City, as not only a place to preach but also a place of healing—a community where struggles are shared and growth happens together. His honesty about mental health and personal struggles offers encouragement to many who face similar issues but feel alone.
Before ending, Pastor Mike Jr. asked for prayers to stay “holy, humble, hungry, and honored.” He reflected on past mistakes and expressed his desire to remain true to himself and God’s purpose, asking for wisdom to make better choices going forward.
Overall, Pastor Mike Jr.’s message is one of hope, transparency, and the importance of embracing life’s struggles as part of the journey. His music and ministry encourage others to find strength in their valley
