Pastor Mike Jr. Among Big Winners At 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards:

The 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards, hosted by BeBe & CeCe Winans, celebrated gospel music’s finest at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on August 16, 2025. The event, dubbed “Gospel Music’s Greatest Night,” aired on August 30 on the Stellar Network and August 31 on BET.

Pastor Mike Jr. emerged as the night’s biggest winner, sweeping all nine of his nominated categories. His accolades include Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for I Got Away EP, and Song of the Year for Amen. CeCe Winans also shone brightly, earning Female Artist of the Year and Praise and Worship Album of the Year for More Than This.

Other notable winners included The Group Fire, Ricky Dillard, and Dorinda Clark-Cole, each securing multiple awards. ADIA was named New Artist of the Year, while Vincent Bohanan & SOV took home Contemporary Choir of the Year.

The Stellar Awards continue to honor gospel music’s legacy, showcasing both legendary and emerging talents. For a complete list of winners, visit the Stellar Awards website.

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr. (I Got Away EP)

Jason Nelson (You Belong: Live in Durham)

Kenny Lewis & One Voice (The Healing Project)

Tamela Mann (Live Breathe Fight)

Song of the Year

WINNER: Amen – Pastor Mike Jr.

I Prayed for You (Said a Prayer) – MAJOR.

That’s My King – CeCe Winans

Yahweh ft. Melvin Crispell III – Jason Nelson

Male Artist of the Year

WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr. (I Got Away EP)

Deitrick Haddon (One Night in California)

Doc McKenzie (Run On)

Jason Nelson (You Belong: Live in Durham)

Female Artist of the Year

WINNER: CeCe Winans (More Than This)

Dorinda Clark-Cole (Determined)

Karen Clark-Sheard (Still Karen)

Lisa Page Brooks (The Grateful Chant)

Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

WINNER: The Group Fire (About Last Night)

FK&M (Fred Hammond, Keith Staten, Marcus Cole) (Time Capsule – The Trilogy)

Ted & Sheri (You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove))

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: ADIA (On the Way)

Josh Bracy and Power Anointed (Favor)

Micah Lee (Clap My Way)

Montrae Tisdale and The Friends Chorale (The Faith Journey)

Album of the Year

WINNER: I Got Away EP – Pastor Mike Jr.

More Than This – CeCe Winans

The Healing Project – Kenny Lewis & One Voice

You Belong: Live in Durham – Jason Nelson

Choir of the Year

WINNER: Ricky Dillard (When I Think)

Chicago Mass Choir (Greater Is Coming)

The Mississippi Mass Choir (We Still Believe)

Producer of the Year

WINNER: Michael McClure Jr. & David “DLo” Outing II (I Got Away EP)

Fred Hammond, Keith Staten, Marcus Cole, Paul Wright III, and Ray Hammond (Time Capsule – The Trilogy)

J. Drew Sheard (Still Karen)

Stan Jones, Jerry Mannery, Jerry Smith, & David R. Curry Jr. (We Still Believe)

Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

WINNER: The Group Fire (About Last Night)

Red Hands (The Three EP)

Ted & Sheri (You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove))

Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

WINNER: Brandon Camphor & One Way (Hymn Medley)

The Flint Cavaliers (The Fellowship (Psalms 133:1))

Tim Woodson & The Heirs of Harmony (Try Me)

Contemporary Male Artist of the Year

WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr. (I Got Away EP)

Micah Lee (Clap My Way)

Vincent Bohanan (VBSOV Summer Jam)

Traditional Male Artist of the Year

WINNER: Earnest Pugh (Worthy Is the Lamb)

Brent Jones (Live Your Best Life)

Kenny Lewis (The Healing Project)

Contemporary Female Artist of the Year

WINNER: CeCe Winans (More Than This)

Bobbi Lane (Unmatched Grace)

DOE (Heart of a Human)

Keyla Richardson (Home)

Traditional Female Artist of the Year

WINNER: Lisa Page Brooks (The Grateful Chant)

Lasha Knox (Right There)

Terri McConnell (He’ll Get Me Through This)

Contemporary Album of the Year

WINNER: You Belong: Live in Durham – Jason Nelson

Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann

Still Karen – Karen Clark-Sheard

Traditional Album of the Year

WINNER: Determined – Dorinda Clark-Cole

The Healing Project – Kenny Lewis & One Voice

We Still Believe – The Mississippi Mass Choir

