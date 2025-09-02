Travis Greene Honors His Roots With New Album Made in the South

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Travis Greene is back with new music, but this time he’s shaking things up in a way that fans might not expect. During a lively conversation with Cheryl Jackson on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the gospel artist opened up about his new single “Home Sweet Carolina” and his brand-new album Made in the South.

Greene began by acknowledging that the project is a bit of a departure from what listeners may know him for. “I never try to redo what I’ve already done,” he explained. “This particular project is special to me because the Lord told me to work on music not necessarily for people who are already going to church, but for those who have a loved one they’re trying to reach.” He described the album as intentionally missional, an outreach tool designed to connect with people outside of traditional worship spaces while still pointing clearly to Jesus.

The lead single, “Home Sweet Carolina,” is Greene’s way of paying homage to his Southern roots. He compared it to how David wrote songs celebrating Jerusalem, saying, “There’s just something cool about repping your town.” Greene noted that the Carolinas have produced some of gospel’s greatest voices, from Shirley Caesar to Chandler Moore, and he wanted to shine a light on the region’s rich musical legacy in a fun and uplifting way.

Cheryl praised the record for its wholesome feel, even though it’s been promoted as something different from a traditional gospel release. Greene agreed, saying the song is both personal and celebratory, showcasing another side of his artistry while staying grounded in faith.

Beyond the lead single, Made in the South is packed with collaborations that bring together some of the biggest names in music. Greene enlisted friends and fellow artists like Jennifer Hudson, Lecrae, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, and Andra Day. He shared a lighthearted story about how his duet with Hudson came together thanks to a casual golf game between their managers. What began as an idea quickly turned into a memorable collaboration.

Greene’s excitement for the project was unmistakable. “It was surreal,” he said of working with such a diverse group of artists. “I’m excited about how God is reaching people all over the world through this record.”

With Made in the South now available, Greene is encouraging fans to dive into the full project. For him, the album isn’t just about music—it’s about ministry, community, and reminding people of God’s presence in every corner of life.

