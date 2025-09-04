Trump Advisers Pitch Job For Eric Adams If He Exits NYC Mayor’s Race

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Donald Trump is once again proving that his playbook is built on backroom deals and political manipulation.

According to the New York Times, advisers to the president have discussed offering New York City Mayor Eric Adams a position in the Trump administration if he agrees to withdraw from the November mayoral race—a move that would clear the field to benefit Andrew Cuomo in his bid against frontrunner Zohran Mamdani.

Adams’ campaign denied that he had spoken with Trump ,and said he was neither offered nor had asked for a role in Trump’s administration.

“Mayor Adams has made it clear he will not respond to every rumor that comes up,” campaign spokesperson Todd Shapiro said in a statement. “He is not dropping out of the race. The Mayor is fully committed to winning this election, with millions of New Yorkers preparing to cast their votes. His record is clear: crime is down, jobs are up, and he has consistently stood up for working families. Mayor Adams is focused on building on that progress and earning four more years to continue delivering for the people of New York.”

The discussions also reportedly included talks about finding a role for Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa to remove him from the ballot as well to give Cuomo, a moderate Democrat with deep ties to Trump and New York’s business elite, a better shot at defeating Mamdani.

Sliwa said in a statement that the White House had “not contacted him,” adding that he is focused on New York.

“I’m the only candidate on a major party line who can defeat Mamdani, and I’m committed to carrying this fight through to Election Day,” Sliwa said.

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

The latest polls reveal that front-runner Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assemblyman and Democratic socialist, has been surging in the polls, leading the crowded field with between 30 and 40 percent of voter support, as Cuomo trails in the mid-20s. Sliwa comes in third in the teens, while the scandal-mired Adams lags in single digits, struggling to gain traction.

For Trump, who remains deeply unpopular in New York City, Mamdani’s candidacy poses a different kind of threat. While many Republicans in Washington might welcome Mamdani as a foil to paint Democrats as “too radical,” Trump appears intent on clearing the way for Cuomo, a longtime acquaintance, to reclaim political relevance.

Questions about Adams’ recent trip to Florida earlier this week have fueled speculation. While his campaign initially said he was in the city for a “personal matter,” Adams later admitted he met with unnamed political figures while celebrating his birthday in Miami, adding to the cloud of suspicion surrounding whether he is entertaining a deal.

On Wednesday (Sept. 3), while speaking with PIX11, Adams revealed that he had also met with the mayor of Miami and other “political figures,” before stopping short of naming those in attendance.

When asked during the interview if he intended to stay in the mayor’s race through November, Adams gave a more ambiguous response, saying:

“Listen, I’m a retired captain in the Police Department, former state senator, former borough president. I’ve never had a problem finding jobs as I transition. And that’s not what I’m looking for right now. I’m looking to continue to serve the people of the city of New York.”

The recent report isn’t the first time Adams has been linked to transactional politics with Trump. Earlier this year, the Justice Department dropped corruption charges against the mayor after he courted the administration and signaled support for Trump’s immigration agenda, with critics calling it a quid pro quo.

In response to the multiple reports of attempted tampering by the Trump administration, Mamdani said he was confident he would win the election under any circumstance but was alarmed at what he called “backroom deals” and “corrupt agreements.”

“This is, however, about an affront to our democracy, an affront to what makes so many of us proud to be Americans, that we choose our own leaders,” Mamdani said.

Despite the reports and attempted deals, election laws make it difficult for Adams or Sliwa to actually withdraw from the ballot at this stage. Even if they did, their voter bases would not automatically shift to Cuomo. Still, the mere fact that these conversations are continuously occurring highlights Trump’s relentless willingness to interfere in elections for his own political advantage.

What’s unfolding in New York is more than a mayoral contest; it’s a window into Trump’s broader strategy to orchestrate outcomes, silence challengers, and prop up allies who echo his relentless drive to bend democracy to his will.

For New Yorkers, the question in November won’t simply be who becomes mayor; it will be whether the city resists yet another attempt by Trump to rig the game in his favor at their expense.

