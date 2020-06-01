Michael Eric Dyson Offers A Few Solutions To Combat Injustice [EXCLUSIVE]

Michael Eric Dyson called in today to discuss the nationwide protests surrounding George Floyd who was killed by police in Minneapolis, offering a few solutions to help combat injustice and political unrest. If you missed it, press play up top!

