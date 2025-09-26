Listen Live
Excellence Is Your Biggest Advantage | Dr. Willie Jolley

Excellence is a habit, not an accident. Consistently doing small things well builds credibility and attracts opportunities, giving you an advantage.

Published on September 26, 2025

Make Excellence Your Defining Habit

Excellence is not an accident or a one-time act; it is a habit cultivated through consistent effort. As Dr. Willie Jolley explains, you don’t achieve excellence overnight. It comes from committing to do the small things well, day after day. When you consistently give your best in the little tasks, you are preparing yourself for the big opportunities that lie ahead.

Many people believe they will give their best only after they get a promotion or a big break. However, that approach is backward. You must commit to excellence right where you are. This commitment is what prepares you for where you want to go. Excellence is a powerful advantage that attracts new opportunities, builds your credibility, and separates you from the crowd. It creates a path forward for you to achieve your best life.

Whatever you do, from the smallest task to the largest project, do it with a spirit of excellence. This habit will become your biggest asset.

Ready to build an attitude of excellence? Visit WinWithWillie.com for valuable resources to help you win more. Discover Dr. Jolley’s materials, including his new book, and learn how to make excellence your biggest advantage.


