American Red Cross Pledge to Donate

American Red Cross

More than 100,000 individuals in the U.S. suffer from sickle cell disease – an enduring and often invisible condition. The disease disproportionately affects individuals of African descent, many of whom rely on routine blood transfusions as an essential treatment to prevent life-threatening complications. In fact, a single patient with sickle cell disease can require thousands of blood transfusions throughout their lifetime.

Sickle Cell Disease vs. Sickle Cell Trait People with one sickle gene and one normal gene have sickle cell trait.

Sickle cell trait is inherited, and many individuals are not aware that they carry this trait.

Sickle cell trait is not sickle cell disease, and in most cases, individuals with sickle cell trait do not experience any symptoms of the disease.

Approximately 1 in 13 babies who are Black or African American are born with sickle cell trait. It is essential to know your trait status. For a limited time, all donors who self-identify as multiracial and Black or African American will be screened for hemoglobin S, a key indicator of sickle cell trait. How Do Race and Ethnicity Affect Blood Blood types fall into four major groups: A, B, AB, and O. Some patients require an even closer match than the main blood types. If a patient receives a transfusion that is not a close match, they may form antibodies. Individuals who receive frequent blood transfusions, such as patients with sickle cell disease, need to receive the most compatible match possible. Antigens are a substance on red blood cells that help determine blood type.

There are more than 600 known antigens, and some are unique to specific racial and ethnic groups.

One in 3 African American blood donors is a match for a patient with sickle cell disease. Learn More