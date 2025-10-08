Dr. Ian Smith on “Beyond Midnight” and Bringing Fun Back to Reading

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Ian Smith is best known for helping millions live healthier lives, but lately, the New York Times best-selling author has been making headlines for an entirely different reason — crime fiction.

During his visit to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Dr. Smith sat down with co-host Griff to talk about his latest novel, Beyond Midnight, the fifth entry in his Ash Cane detective series. The Chicago-based series follows Ash Cane, a former police detective who leaves the force after refusing to take part in a cover-up involving the shooting of an unarmed teenager. Now a private investigator, Cane tackles cases around the city — with plenty of twists, suspense, and social relevance along the way.

“Beyond Midnight is a lot of fun,” said Dr. Smith. “It’s very different from my health and wellness books, but I know there are a lot of listeners who love mystery and crime fiction. You can start with this one or go back to the first in the series — each book stands on its own.”

The conversation turned personal as Griff praised Dr. Smith for inspiring people to read again. “As an author myself,” Griff said, “it’s wild that so many people don’t read anymore. You’re putting the fun back into it.”

Dr. Smith agreed, emphasizing the importance of engaging storytelling. “One way to get people to read more is to create interesting stories,” he explained. “When people get caught up in a character or a plot, they want to keep going. I’ve got truckers who listen to the audiobooks on the road — it’s reading in a different form, and it’s awesome.”

Beyond inspiring readers, the author revealed that Beyond Midnight has been optioned for television, with a pilot script already written and big-name actors being considered. “It’s growing,” he said proudly. “People love fast-paced, page-turning mysteries. And I’m already working on book six.”

Before wrapping up, Dr. Smith shared how fans can connect with him — and even win a free copy of the new book. “Go to driansmith.com or follow me on Instagram at @dr.iansmith,” he said. “The first five people who DM me and say they heard me on the show will get a free copy of Beyond Midnight.”

Griff closed the conversation by calling Dr. Smith “a homeboy and one of the real ones.”

As the interview ended, it was clear that Dr. Ian Smith’s passion for both health and storytelling continues to uplift — proving that whether he’s writing about fitness or fiction, his goal is the same: to inspire, educate, and entertain.

