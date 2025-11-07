Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

The GRAMMYs are once again celebrating faith, inspiration, and the power of music that uplifts the soul. This year’s nominees in the Gospel and Contemporary Christian categories reflect the depth and diversity of today’s faith-filled sounds, from church choirs to contemporary worship, and from gospel greats to new voices carrying the message of hope to a new generation.

Best Gospel Performance/Song Do It Again — Kirk Franklin (Kirk Franklin, songwriter) Church — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend (Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters) Still Live — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts (Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters) Amen — Pastor Mike Jr. (Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters) Come Jesus Come — CeCe Winans featuring Shirley Caesar Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song I Know A Name — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake (Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters) YOUR WAY’S BETTER — Forrest Frank (Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters) Hard Fought Hallelujah — Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll (Chris Brown, Jason Bradley Deford, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings & Brandon Lake, songwriters) Headphones — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I. (Bongo ByTheWay, Clifford Harris, William Roderick Miller, Lecrae Moore, Michael Render & Tyshane Thompson, songwriters) Amazing — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton (PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters)

Below are the nominees for the 2026 GRAMMYs:

Best Gospel Album Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann Only On The Road Live — Tye Tribbett Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton Best Contemporary Christian Music Album CHILD OF GOD II — Forrest Frank Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake Reconstruction — Lecrae Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells



Best Roots Gospel Album

I Will Not Be Moved (Live) — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band

Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs

Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River

Back To My Roots — Candi Staton

The 2026 GRAMMYS take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

