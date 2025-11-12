Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Attend Connecticut Sun v Atlanta Dream
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On this day (Nov. 12) in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated was founded at Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. With the motto, “Greater Service, Greater Progress,” the ladies of SGRho have exemplified excellence in every field, including music.

RELATED: Sigma Gamma Rho Honors 2025 Inductees for Excellence and Local Impact

Among its 100,000+ members worldwide are some notable figures in the music industry, from R&B to Gospel to Hip-Hop. In honor of Sigma Gamma Rho’s Founders’ Day, here is a playlist featuring some of our favorite poodles!

The article, Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho, was originally posted on foxync.com

1. Martha Reeves

2. Marilyn McCoo

3. Maysa

4. Fantasia

5. Kelly Price

6. Brownstone

Note: The current lineup that was initiated includes Nicci Gilbert, Arin Jackson, and Teisha Brown

7. Marsha Ambrosius

8. MC Lyte

9. DJ Spinderella (of Salt N Pepa)

10. LaTavia Roberson (Formerly of Destiny’s Child)

11. Jekalyn Carr

12. Maranda Curtis

13. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

14. Tasha Page-Lockhart

Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
25 Items
Food & Drink
Jonathan McReynolds
8:51
Entertainment
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
1:10
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley
26 Items
News
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close