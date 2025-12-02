The Nissan Altima set to be discontinued after 2025 model

Source: Anadolu / Getty

The Nissan Altima, a staple in the midsize sedan market since its debut in 1992, will be discontinued after the 2025 model year. This decision reflects a broader shift in the automotive industry as consumer preferences increasingly favor SUVs and electric vehicles (EVs) over traditional sedans.

Nissan’s move to phase out the Altima aligns with its strategic focus on sustainability and innovation. A Nissan spokesperson commented, “We are continuing to invest in the sedan segment to offer our customers great-looking cars equipped with convenient, entertaining, and safety-enhancing technologies. As we accelerate towards realizing Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision, we have many exciting plans in development, but we don’t have anything to share at this time.” This statement underscores the company’s commitment to evolving its lineup to meet modern demands123.

The discontinuation of the Altima is part of Nissan’s broader plan to prioritize electric and hybrid vehicles. Reports suggest that the company may introduce a new electric sedan in 2026, potentially filling the gap left by the Altima. This shift is consistent with Nissan’s goal of having 50% of its global sales come from electric vehicles by 2030.

For loyal Altima fans, the 2025 model represents the last opportunity to own this iconic sedan. As production winds down, Nissan dealerships are expected to see increased demand for the final models. While the end of the Altima marks the conclusion of an era, it also signals the beginning of a new chapter for Nissan, one focused on innovation, sustainability, and meeting the needs of future drivers.

