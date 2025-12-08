Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 12/6/25)
- Well, Well, Well – Maverick City & Song House
- Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
- Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
- God Don’t Cnacel Me – Rudy Currence
- Grateful – Dante Bowe f/Fridayy
- Come Jesus Come – CeCe Winans f/Shirley Caesar
- The Light – Jor’Dan Armstrong
- Thank God – T.i. f/Young Dro, Kirk Franklin & Sunday Service Choir
- Church Parking Lot – Otis Kemp f/Tasha Page-Lockhart
- Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
- Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
- On The Way – Adia
- Ricky Dillard – When I Think
- Do It Again – Kirk Franklin
- Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
- Do It Again – James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
- Proverbs 3 – Todd Dulaney
- Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
- Better Afterwhile – Donnie McClurkin
- Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
