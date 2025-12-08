Listen Live
Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 12/6/25)

Maverick City Music 'Well Well Well' Sits At The Top of The Charts

Published on December 8, 2025

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
  1. Well, Well, Well  – Maverick City & Song House
  2. Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
  3. Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
  4. God Don’t Cnacel Me – Rudy Currence
  5. Grateful – Dante Bowe f/Fridayy
  6. Come Jesus Come – CeCe Winans f/Shirley Caesar
  7. The Light – Jor’Dan Armstrong
  8. Thank God – T.i. f/Young Dro, Kirk Franklin & Sunday Service Choir
  9. Church Parking Lot – Otis Kemp f/Tasha Page-Lockhart
  10. Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
  11. Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
  12. On The Way – Adia
  13. Ricky Dillard – When I Think
  14. Do It Again – Kirk Franklin
  15. Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
  16. Do It Again – James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
  17. Proverbs 3 – Todd Dulaney
  18. Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
  19. Better Afterwhile – Donnie McClurkin
  20. Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
