Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts Week of December 20th 2025

Published on December 17, 2025

  1.  Grateful – Dante Bowe
  2. God Don’t Cancel Me – Rudy Currence 
  3. Praise in The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
  4. The Light – Jor’Dan Armstrong
  5. Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
  6. Church Parking Lot – Otis Kemp f/Tasha Page Lockhart
  7. Well Well Well – Maverick City f/Songhouse
  8. When I Think – Ricky Dillard
  9. Thank God – T.I. f/Kirk Franklin, Young Dro and Sunday Service Choir
  10. Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
  11. On The Way – Adia
  12. Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
  13. Come Jesus Come – CeCe Winans f/Shirley Ceasar
  14. Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith and The Brown Singers
  15. Do It Again – James Grear f/Darrell Walls
  16. Better After While – Donnie McClurkin
  17. Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
  18. Mercy Endureth – E.J. Fields
  19. Proverbs 3 – Todd Dulaney
  20. Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
