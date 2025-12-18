GRIFF Shines in BET+ Original Film Vera’s Holiday Flop

Vera’s Holiday Flop premieres December 18 exclusively on BET+.

Starring Griff, Charity Jordan, and a talented ensemble cast

A hilarious holiday reunion filled with laughs, love, and surprises.

BET+ is bringing the holiday cheer with its latest original film, Vera’s Holiday Flop, premiering exclusively on Thursday, December 18. This raucous romantic comedy promises a weekend of laughs, nostalgia, and unexpected twists as Vera, played by Charity Jordan, navigates a high school reunion 20 years in the making.

Among the star-studded cast is Griff, the beloved co-host of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. Known for his quick wit and infectious humor, Griff takes on the role of Kayden, adding his signature charm to the ensemble. Fans of his radio show will undoubtedly enjoy seeing him light up the screen in this festive flick.

The film, written and directed by Charity Jordan, features a dynamic cast including Terri J. Vaughn, Chrissy McDaniel, Tyler Chronicles, Algebra Blessett, Jelani Akil, Scotty ATL, and Saycon Sengbloh. Together, they bring to life a story filled with old flames, questionable decisions, and plenty of holiday spirit.

Source: BET+ / BET+

Executive produced by Justin Jerome Jordan, with Chastity Purvis Jordan as co-executive producer and Angela Addison as producer, Vera’s Holiday Flop is poised to become a holiday classic. The film’s unique blend of humor and heart captures the essence of reconnecting with the past while embracing the chaos of the present.

BET+ continues to solidify its reputation as the go-to streaming platform for Black culture, offering a rich collection of original films, TV shows, and specials. With Vera’s Holiday Flop, the platform adds another gem to its lineup, showcasing the talents of Black creators and performers.

Don’t miss Vera’s Holiday Flop on BET+ this December 18. It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with laughter, love, and a little bit of chaos.