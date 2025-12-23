VP JD Vance Says 'Don't Apologize For Being White'

Vance refuses to condemn antisemitism in conservative movement.

Vance claims white people don't have to apologize for being white.

Vance makes racist comments about Rep. Crockett's 'street girl persona'.

Source: Caylo Seals / Getty

In today’s episode of Is The Anti-White Oppression In The Room With Us? Vice President JD Vance has declared to white America that it no longer has to apologize for being white. During the same speech, President Donald Trump’s VP reminded us that pro-whiteness is always pro-white supremacy by making a racist comment about Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Vance made the remarks on Sunday, during a Turning Point USA convention in Phoenix. He began his speech by refusing to draw a line in the sand between conventional conservatives and the controversial diet Klux Klan members who share the same ideology, not that there’s much of a distinction to be made between the two these days.

From NPR:

Vice President JD Vance said Sunday the conservative movement should be open to everyone as long as they “love America,” declining to condemn a streak of antisemitism that has divided the Republican Party and roiled the opening days of Turning Point USA’s annual convention. After a long weekend of debates about whether the movement should exclude figures such as bigoted podcaster Nick Fuentes, Vance came down firmly against “purity tests.” “I didn’t bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to de-platform,” Vance said during the convention’s closing speech.

So, basically, Vance got up on stage before a crowd of MAGA whites who were hopped up on racial resentment, fake patriotism, and an even faker persecution complex and essentially said: “Wait, y’all aren’t out here denouncing Nazis like some liberal snowflake, are you?”

Anyway, let’s skip down to the part where Vance pretends there has ever been a single day, hour, or minute in the history of America that white people have ever apologized for being white.

“In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being White anymore,” Vance declared to an appreciative crowd that wants to be oppressed so bad.

Look, y’all, at this point, I couldn’t even begin to approximate how many words, sentences, and paragraphs I have dedicated to the phenomenon of imaginary anti-white discrimination that white and perpetually fragile Caucasians have convinced themselves is real. I wrote about it in 2023, when Dilbert creator Scott Adams advised white people to stay away from Black people all because of a right-wing survey in which a small sample size of Black people failed to answer in the affirmative a loaded question about whether “it’s OK to be white,” a sentiment I likened to a recruiter telling a locker room full of NBA prospects, “It’s OK to be 7-foot-2.”

I wrote about it last year, when Trump vowed to fight what he described as an “anti-white feeling in the country” that “can’t be allowed.” And after Trump was elected to a second term in January, I wrote about how he essentially won by presenting himself as white America’s Martin Luther King Jr., convincing mediocre white people that DEI was the reason they can’t land their dream jobs, and promising to bring them to the white nationalist mountaintop.

I’ve asked over and over again how white people manage to be oppressed and downtrodden in a nation that is still around 60% white and where white people dominate every important entity in Western society — from the corporate world to state and federal governments to all aspects of the justice system — and are the only overwhelmingly represented racial group in TV, film, broadcasting, and, up until recent years, advertising. Hell, right now we have the most racially diverse Congress in the history of the U.S., and it’s still nearly 80% white. (Of course, it’s worth mentioning that, according to Pew Research, 84% of the 119th Congress’s non-White congressional members are Democrats, but that’s another post for another day.)

But at this point, I’m sure I’ve been asking the wrong questions, which is to say I’ve been treating white conservatives’ fear of reverse racism like it’s an actual fear and not a reaction to the mere fight against white supremacy. Truthfully, these people haven’t changed much since they were fake afraid that President Abraham Lincoln was going to make white people slaves just by signing the legislation that freed Black people. Even the MAGA-supported Great Replacement Theory is just remixed Klan rhetoric for the modern day.

When Vance — who, just a few months ago, went to bat for a group of Young Republican “kids” in their 20s, 30s and 40s, who were caught in a group chat being Nazi-loving racists — tells white people they don’t have to apologize for being white, what he’s actually saying is they don’t need to apologize for being racist — which brings us to what he said about Crockett.

“Jasmine Crockett, the record speaks for itself,” Vance said as his audience booed the congresswoman loudly. “She wants to be a senator, though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails.”

Now, we all know white conservatives are going to pretend that last sentence alone wasn’t anti-Black hate speech that came just short of using the N-word, and that Vance’s reference to Crockett’s nails wasn’t just as racist and dripping in misogynoir as Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt’s remarks were when he absurdly claimed SNAP recipients were using their benefits to “get their weaves” and nails done.

Crockett has never once claimed or even implied she was a “street girl,” but white conservatives keep asserting otherwise, and they’re doing it just because she’s a Black woman in politics who is marginally lighter on code-switching than most.

Of course, I’ve written plenty about this previously as well:

Yeah — he’s really gone the other direction on that a little over a decade later, hasn’t he?

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

JD Vance’s Thanksgiving Meme Serves America For Dinner

Student Schools JD Vance On The Vice Presidency

Trump Supporters, Sycophants Have Trump Derangement Syndrome







VP JD Vance Tells MAGA Not To ‘Apologize For Being White,’ Then Goes Full Racist On Rep. Jasmine Crockett was originally published on newsone.com