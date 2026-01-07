Source: BeBe Winans Publicity / BeBe Winans Publicity

Release of Forthcoming Single,

“All To Thee”

WORLDWIDE – Gospel legend Benjamin “BeBe” Winans surprises fans with a breathtaking new video for his forthcoming single, “All To Thee,” premiering on New Year’s Eve.

The single will be officially released in January 2026, offering audiences an early glimpse into BeBe’s latest heartfelt and spiritually rich work.

Written by BeBe Winans and Wren T. Brown, and produced by BeBe Winans alongside Jeff Balding, “All To Thee” is a deeply moving expression of worship and devotion that reflects BeBe’s signature ability to blend powerful storytelling with soul-stirring melodies.

“This song is a personal offering,” says BeBe Winans. “All To Thee is about surrender, gratitude, and trusting God with every part of your life. I wanted the music and visuals to feel honest, reverent, and full of hope as we step into a new year.”

A six-time Grammy Award winner and the youngest male member of Detroit’s legendary Winans family, BeBe Winans is widely celebrated for helping pioneer gospel and Christian crossover music.

Alongside his sister CeCe Winans, he helped bring gospel into the mainstream, creating timeless music that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Beyond music, BeBe is an accomplished actor, author, and Broadway-bound musical creator, with notable credits including Denzel Washington’s The Manchurian Candidate, Broadway’s The Color Purple, and the critically acclaimed musical Born For This.

He also hosts the Heart & Soul Radio Show on SiriusXM Channel 68 and starred in Bounce TV’s 2024 series Mind Your Business.

The “All To Thee” video delivers a visually stunning and spiritually uplifting experience, marking a powerful moment in BeBe Winans’ artistic journey and serving as a meaningful way to usher in the New Year.

BeBe Winans Surprises Fans with Breathtaking Video was originally published on praiserichmond.com