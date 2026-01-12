Listen Live
Close
Music

Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/10/26)

Otis Kemp & Tasha Page Lockhart Securing The Church Parking Lot And #1 Spot

Published on January 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  1. Church Parking Lot – Otis Kemp f/Tasha Page-Lockhart
  2. Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
  3. The Light – Jor’Dan Armstrong
  4. Ricky Dillard – When I Think
  5. Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
  6. Grateful – Dante Bowe f/Fridayy
  7. Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
  8. Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
  9. On The Way – Adia
  10. Better Afterwhile – Donnie McClurkin
  11. Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
  12. Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
  13. Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
  14. Do It Again – James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
  15. Proverbs 3 – Todd Dulaney
  16. Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
  17. In The Room James Fortune
  18. Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
  19. Blessings – Tanya Nolan
  20. God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
SEE ALSO

Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/10/26) was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close