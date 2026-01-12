Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/10/26)
- Church Parking Lot – Otis Kemp f/Tasha Page-Lockhart
- Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
- The Light – Jor’Dan Armstrong
- Ricky Dillard – When I Think
- Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
- Grateful – Dante Bowe f/Fridayy
- Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
- Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
- On The Way – Adia
- Better Afterwhile – Donnie McClurkin
- Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
- Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
- Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
- Do It Again – James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
- Proverbs 3 – Todd Dulaney
- Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
- In The Room James Fortune
- Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
- Blessings – Tanya Nolan
- God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
