Entertainment

Hendrix Brown Opens Up About Fatherhood and Faith on “Run to You”

Published on February 10, 2026

  • Hendrix Brown wrote 'Run to You' during a transformative period, leaning on his faith to navigate life changes and challenges.
  • Parenthood has shifted Brown's perspective, teaching him lessons in patience and appreciating the small moments.
  • Despite being based overseas, Brown's gospel music resonates globally, strengthening listeners' connections with God.
Hendrix Brown
Gospel artist Hendrix Brown is stepping into a new season of life and music, and he’s bringing listeners along for the journey. The rising Christian artist recently stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about his powerful new collaboration with Maverick City Music, “Run to You,” a song rooted in personal testimony, faith and growth.

Brown shared that the track was written during a deeply transformative time in his life. Shortly after becoming a father and relocating overseas, he found himself navigating a series of unexpected challenges. Moving to Belgium after getting married came with major life adjustments, including difficult transitions with work, residency and settling into a new country while preparing to welcome his newborn son.

In the middle of all that change, Brown leaned heavily on his faith. He explained that the song reflects his personal relationship with God and the comfort he finds in turning to Him during uncertain moments. Whether dealing with stress or feeling overwhelmed, Brown said he and his wife made a conscious effort to bring their concerns to God and trust Him through the process.

Running also became an important part of that spiritual connection. Brown revealed that he would often go for daily runs, using that time to pray and talk to God. Those quiet moments eventually became the foundation for “Run to You,” with lyrics and melodies forming naturally from those conversations and experiences. When Maverick City later reached out to collaborate, the song found its perfect home.

Now a new father, Brown says parenthood has completely shifted his perspective on life and music. His son, who is just a few months old, has already taught him lessons in patience, humility and slowing down to appreciate the small moments. He admitted that a year ago he never imagined he would be living in Europe, creating gospel music with Maverick City and embracing fatherhood all at once. But he believes every step has been part of a bigger plan.

Despite being based overseas, Brown says gospel music continues to resonate with listeners around the world. He’s been encouraged by the response in Belgium, where people from his local church and community have shared how the song has touched them and strengthened their faith. Messages from listeners who say the track has helped them reconnect with God have been especially meaningful.

With “Run to You,” Hendrix Brown hopes listeners are reminded that no matter what they’re facing, they can always turn to faith for strength and direction.

