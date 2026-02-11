Target Announces New Partnership With Creative Black Visionaries

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Praise Family, we spend a lot of time talking about where we put our resources and how we build our own table. Right now, Target is actually making a move that deserves our attention. They just rolled out their latest collaboration with a group of Black designers who are absolutely killing it in their respective lanes. This is not just about some seasonal merchandise on a shelf. This is about our people taking up space in rooms they used to just work or shop in. We are seeing our brothers and sisters transition from being the biggest consumers to being the architects of the brand.

Now, I know things have been a little rocky lately. We have all heard the talk about the boycotts and the tension that has been building up in the community. I think it’s important to be real about that. We hold the people we do business with to a high standard because our support is a privilege, not a right. But even in the midst of those tough conversations we have to look at the progress being made. Target is currently working on a massive commitment to pour over $2 Billion into Black owned businesses by the end of this year. That is the kind of intentionality that creates long term wealth and opportunities for our neighborhoods.

Look at Jasmin Foster. She is the mind behind Be Rooted, and her story is a masterclass in staying the course. She used to be on the corporate side of things at Target, and today she is walking back into those same stores as a founder. That is what a blessing looks like when preparation meets opportunity. Then you have Raven Gibson with Legendary Rootz and the visual artist Monica Ahanonu bringing that bold and unapologetic energy to the aisles. They are proving that our culture is not a trend to be sampled. It is the very foundation of style.





As part of their commitment to emerging design talent, Target hosts the HBCU Design Challange. This year’s winners, Calyn Coleman (Howard University) and Nat Fields (Morehouse College), bring fresh perspectives shaped by heritage, innovation and bold design thinking. Their contributions to the Black History Month collection highlight the future of design and creativity, where tradition meets experimentation, and new voices help shape what’s next.

I love seeing this because it is about the legacy we leave for the youth coming up behind us. When we support these designers, we’re making sure the path stays open for the next visionary. Target is using their platform to help our entrepreneurs scale their operations to a level that can change a family’s history forever. So when you’re out running your errands this week, take a moment to really see the names behind the products. It’s a beautiful thing to see our excellence celebrated in the light. Let’s keep pushing, keep building, and keep making sure our impact is felt in every corner of the world.



For more information on the full initiative, you can click here.

