Beyonce Releases Trailer For New Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ on Disney+

A year after starring in Disney’s remake of The Lion King, Beyonce’ has hopped in the director’s seat for a project of her own. In collaboration with Disney, Bey is releasing a visual album inspired by The Lion King titled Black Is King that she wrote, produced, and directed. The “Brown Skin Girl” singer released the trailer on June 27 on her website.

“Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement to Variety. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

The film tells the story of a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity.” The visual album serves as a reinvigorated take on The Lion King’s lessons for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” Artists that were featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which was produced by Beyonce and spotlighted Afro-beats artists, will also appear in the film. Artists that were featured include Burna Boy, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Tekno, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, Busiswa, Blue Ivy Carter and Yemi Alade.

“These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power,” the announcement continued. “‘Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

This announcement comes after the Houston superstar released “Black Parade” which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and had a theme of black pride and empowerment.

Black Is King will premiere on Disney Plus on Disney Plus. Take a look at the trailer below.

