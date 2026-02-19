Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 19, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. In her latest update, she guides us through a mix of solemn reflection and necessary vigilance, touching on the loss of a civil rights icon, the battle for our children’s mental health, shifts in nutritional assistance, and the ongoing fight for environmental justice in the South.

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

✕

Honoring Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.

We begin with heavy hearts as we prepare to celebrate the life of a titan. The late Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr., a man who dedicated his life to opening doors and leveling the playing field for Black Americans, will be honored in Chicago. Sybil detailed the schedule for his homegoing services, which are set to be a massive convergence of mourning and celebration. The public lying in repose will take place at the Rainbow Push Coalition on February 25th and 26th. This will be followed by a “people celebration” at the House of Hope on Friday, February 27th, featuring a four-hour program. The final homegoing services will return to Rainbow Push on Saturday, February 28th. It is a time for us to come together to honor a leader who fought tirelessly for our civil rights until his passing at age 84.