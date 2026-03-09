Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty 15 Black Actors and Actresses Who Have Never Won an Oscar The Academy Awards are considered the highest honor in film. While several Black performers have won throughout history, many legendary actors and actresses who shaped Hollywood have never taken home a competitive Oscar.

These performers have delivered unforgettable roles, earned nominations, and influenced generations of filmmakers and audiences. Yet the golden statue has remained just out of reach.

Here are 15 Black actors and actresses whose impact on film is undeniable — even without an Oscar win.

1. Angela Bassett Angela Bassett has delivered powerhouse performances for decades. She earned Oscar nominations for portraying Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It and Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Known for her commanding presence and emotional intensity, Bassett remains one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood.

2. Samuel L. Jackson Samuel L. Jackson is one of the highest grossing actors in film history. Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. His Oscar nominated role as Jules in Pulp Fiction helped define 1990s cinema. Despite appearing in dozens of iconic films across multiple genres, Jackson has never won a competitive Oscar.

3. Laurence Fishburne Laurence Fishburne has built a legendary career across film, television, and theater. He received an Oscar nomination for portraying Ike Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It. Many fans also remember his unforgettable role as Morpheus in The Matrix.

4. Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson earned an Oscar nomination for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. She later gained worldwide recognition for her role in Hidden Figures and as Cookie Lyon on Empire. Her charisma and emotional range have made her one of the most beloved actresses in entertainment.

5. Don Cheadle Don Cheadle received an Oscar nomination for his powerful performance in Hotel Rwanda. Known for his ability to move between intense dramas and blockbuster films like the Marvel franchise, Cheadle has remained one of Hollywood’s most consistent performers.

6. Delroy Lindo Delroy Lindo has been delivering powerful performances for decades, including standout roles in Malcolm X, Crooklyn, and Da 5 Bloods. Many critics believed his performance in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods deserved an Oscar nomination.

7. Idris Elba Idris Elba has long been praised for his commanding presence on screen. Known for roles in Beasts of No Nation, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, and Luther, Elba has often been mentioned as an actor deserving of Oscar recognition.

8. Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan has emerged as one of the biggest stars of his generation. His performance as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther became one of the most celebrated villains in modern film.

9. Regina Hall Regina Hall has balanced comedy and drama for years, gaining praise for films like Support the Girls and Girls Trip. Her versatility continues to make her a standout performer.

10. Danny Glover Danny Glover’s career spans decades of iconic roles, from The Color Purple to Lethal Weapon. Beyond acting, he has been an outspoken activist and advocate for social justice.

11. Giancarlo Esposito Giancarlo Esposito has built a reputation for playing intense and layered characters. His performances in Do the Right Thing and later in television hits like Breaking Bad have made him a fan favorite.

12. Alfre Woodard Alfre Woodard has appeared in dozens of films and television shows throughout her career. Known for her emotional depth and powerful presence, she remains one of the most respected actresses in the industry.

13. Regina King Regina King has delivered powerful performances across film and television for decades. Her work in projects like If Beale Street Could Talk and Watchmen has earned widespread acclaim.

14. Tessa Thompson Tessa Thompson has become one of the most versatile actresses in modern Hollywood. From indie dramas to blockbuster franchises like Thor and Creed, Thompson continues to build an impressive filmography.