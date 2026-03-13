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Bishop Paul S. Morton Releases New Single "Go Through"

Bishop Paul S. Morton Releases Inspirational New Single “Go Through”

Published on March 13, 2026

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2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

ATLANTA, GA – March 10, 2026 – The inspirational and multi-faceted Bishop Paul S. Morton, along with Tehillah Music Group, just released his latest single, “Go Through,” featuring the extraordinary talents of his son, Grammy Award winner PJ Morton, and his daughter, Jasmine Morton Robinson. Now available on all streaming platforms, ”Go Through” will soon be the church’s go-to anthem of resilience around the world.

Written by PJ Morton, ”Go Through” reflects Bishop Morton’s profound motivation to help prevail over the struggles and triumphs we all face in life. With a rich traditional gospel sound, the track harmonizes the dynamic vocal prowess of PJ Morton and the angelic tones of his eldest daughter Jasmine Morton Robinson, and of course Bishop Morton, creating a moving musical tapestry that exemplifies family, faith, and the power of perseverance.

Bishop Morton, a beacon in the gospel music world with a career spanning decades, has dedicated his life to imparting spiritual guidance through music and ministry. The addition of his children to this project marks a beautiful and heartwarming collaboration that showcases not only their shared musical heritage but also the unbreakable bond only family can embody.

“Wow, this was one of the greatest experiences in my life,” says Bishop Morton. “The Greater St Stephen Reunion Choir — deja vu. It was a glimpse from the past but a whole new experience I never had before.” He continues, “this project puts the old and the new songs together. I had the amazing opportunity to sing this awesome song with my two oldest children, Jasmine and PJ, who were not even born when I sang my first song with the Greater St Stephen Choir.”  When mentioning the song, he says “The essence of the song says, ‘you’ve got to go through to come out.’ I promise you it will speak into your life. You will make it through and you will come out.”

President of Tehillah Music Group, Jerry Q. Parries adds “I have had the honor of collaborating with Bishop Paul S. Morton for more than 25 years—a truly significant and memorable experience. His legacy continues through PJ and Jasmine, and Tehillah Music Group embodies his vision to create a lasting foundation for future generations. Bishop Morton now has the opportunity to witness the fulfillment of this vision. He has persevered through challenges and emerged victorious; this song serves as a testimony to His Victory. “Go Through”

“Go Through” is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Bishop Paul S. Morton Releases Inspirational New Single “Go Through” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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