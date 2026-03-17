St.Patrick’s Day Restaurant Deals & Themed Food Specials
St. Patrick’s Day Restaurant Deals & Themed Food Specials
St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect excuse to eat, drink, and celebrate. Restaurants are going all out with festive deals and limited-time menu items. From green-themed treats and Irish-inspired classics to discounted drinks and holiday specials, there’s no shortage of ways to participate. No matter what you’re craving, local restaurants are serving up flavors and fun that capture the energy of the holiday.
Check out these St. Patricks Day Restaurant Deals & Themed Food Specials
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Canes
Special Leprechaun Lemondae
Applebee’s Grill + Bar
$6 Tipsy Leprechaun Muchos
Krispy Kreme
Wear green and get FREE Green O’riginal Glazed Doghnut
Panera Bread
Leprechaun Panera Mac
Subway
Find the lucky clover and recieve a year of sub-luck
SONIC Drive-In
SONIC green themed drink
Jack in the Box
Get 50% off a regular size matcha OREO shake or regular size matchs iced latte
Crumbl
Green Mint Brownie
BB’s Tex-Orleans
$5 Green frozen margaritas, 5 LBs of crawfish for $39.99
Insomnia Cookies
Cookie covered in Rainbow sprinkels
Swamp Kingz
$1 chicken tender, 1/2 Price Daiquiris, $6.99 LIVE Crawfish
McDonald’s
Shamrock Shake
IHOP
Irish Coffee
Cold Stone Creamery
Ice Cream topped with Lucky Charms Cereal & Gold Glitter
Wendy’s
Thin Mint Frosty
Chick-fil-A
Wear green get a FREE 5 Count nugget from 2-5
Papa Johns
Green theme pizza box
Chili’s Grill & Bar
$6 Lemon Drop Margarita
Outback Steakhouse
Green Crocodile Drink
McAlister’s Deli
Magical Green Old- Fashioned Lemondae
Red Robin
$8 House Margarita
Twin Peaks
Costume Party, Free Fried Pickles, Irish Drink specials
St. Patrick’s Day Restaurant Deals & Themed Food Specials was originally published on majic945.com