Visiting biblical sites in Israel made Erica's faith more tangible, refuting claims that Christianity is 'a white man's religion'.

Physical Bibles are essential to properly understanding and internalizing God's word, not just relying on digital versions.

With the world changing rapidly, believers must be grounded in the real and eternal truth of God's word to be ready for Jesus' return.

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A Trip That Made Faith Feel Real



On today’s Faith Walk on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Erica Campbell reminded listeners that our faith is real, not theory. She pointed to her life-changing trip to Israel in 2017 as proof.

She explained how she met someone from the Board of Tourism in Israel who invited her family. “They brought me and my family over to Israel for free. The flight, the hotel, the food, the transportation, every single thing,” she said. For Erica, it truly was “the trip of a lifetime and a blessing of a lifetime,” because they did not have to worry about money. They could simply enjoy what God was showing them.

Seeing Bible Places With Her Own Eyes

Erica said this trip matters because many people debate whether Jesus, the cross, or Scripture are even real. She hears arguments about who wrote the Bible, who owns it, and claims that it is “a white man’s religion.” She pushed back on that idea. “How can the God of the universe… be owned by one nationality? Like it sounds insane,” she said.

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She reminded listeners that the Bible is the most read and most translated book in history. “When you actually go there and see the places, it is life changing,” Erica shared.

Her family walked the path Mary took to Elizabeth’s house. “Their house is still there,” she said, explaining that a church now surrounds and protects the site so it is not disturbed. You cannot walk inside, but “you can still see inside… It is still wonderful to experience.”

They also saw places where Peter walked and other Bible locations. For Erica, these moments “made so much more of our faith come alive.” She believes every believer should visit Israel when it is safe again.

Why We Still Need a Real Bible

However, Erica did not stop at travel memories. She turned the focus back to Scripture and how we handle it today. “We’ve really, really got to make sure that we are good stewards of the word of God so we can articulate it,” she said.

She noted that versions are changing and many people only use digital Bibles. For that reason, she warned that digital is not always dependable. “You need a real Bible these days, y’all,” she insisted. Her challenge was simple: “Get you a paper Bible and read that thing and mark it up and hide it in your heart.”

Erica admitted she is still in Bible class and working to consume more of God’s Word herself. She wants to know where it is, what it means, the whole thing. She believes we all should grow in this way because “the enemy is always trying to make folks believe that it ain’t real.”

God Is Real, His Word Is Real, and Jesus Is Coming Back

Erica ended the Faith Walk with a strong declaration. “It’s real, y’all. God is real. Jesus is real. His word is true and it is real,” she said. She described visiting the Garden Tomb, taking communion, and hearing different groups pray and worship in that peaceful place. The experience solidified her faith even more.

Finally, she pointed to how fast the world is changing and why we must stay grounded. “Our world is changing and it’s changing fast and I want us to make sure that we have the weapon that we need and that is the word of God,” Erica urged. Then she reminded listeners, “God is real, his word is real and Jesus is coming back and I hope you’re ready when he comes.”