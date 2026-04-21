City of Atlanta Approves Land for the Andrew Young

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

(Black PR Wire) The Andrew J. Young Foundation is proud to announce a historic milestone: the City of Atlanta has officially approved the ground lease for the future home of the Andrew Young International Institute for Peace and Reconciliation.

In a unanimous vote, the Atlanta City Council authorized the lease of approximately 2.77 acres of city-owned land in Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Vine City, which marks a significant first step toward bringing this transformative vision to life.

This moment represents more than a land agreement. This is the beginning of a lasting tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Ambassador Andrew Young, whose impact has shaped the City of Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the global community.

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For decades, Ambassador Young has stood at the intersection of courage and conviction. From his leadership in the Civil Rights Movement alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to his service as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Mayor of Atlanta, his life’s work has been guided by a steadfast commitment to justice, peace, and human dignity.

His sacrifice, moral clarity, and dedication to the principles of nonviolence helped transform not only laws and institutions, but hearts and minds around the world. Atlanta, often called “the city too busy to hate,” reflects his enduring influence in a city that continues to lead through progress, partnership, and possibility.

The Institute will serve as a global hub for education, dialogue, and action that brings together students, leaders, and communities to advance peaceful solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. It will house exhibitions, archives, and programming that preserve Ambassador Young’s legacy while inspiring future generations to carry it forward.

The City’s approval of this land is the first step in what will become a permanent space dedicated to honoring a man whose life’s work has expanded the boundaries of freedom and opportunity for people across the globe.

As we move forward, we do so with gratitude for the City of Atlanta’s partnership, Invest Atlanta, Delta Air Lines, the community that continues to believe in this vision, and the enduring example set by Ambassador Young.

This is where legacy meets purpose.



This is where the next generation will be inspired.



This is where peace takes root.

City of Atlanta Approves Land for the Andrew Young was originally published on praiserichmond.com