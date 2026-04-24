Take The Correction | Faith Walk

Correction is a chance to improve, not just a source of pain

Avoiding confrontation can stunt personal and ministry growth

Accountability to God and others is essential for effective service

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When God Uses Everyday Moments To Correct You

In today’s “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shares a lesson that started in her kitchen. She and her husband Warren had updated their space and added a stylish new knife set. Over time, one knife stopped slicing through fruit the way it did when they first bought it. She realized it needed sharpening and used the tool that came with the set. While she worked on the blade, God spoke to her heart and said, “This is what I have to do to you sometimes.”

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Correction Is Not Always Church Hurt

Erica admits that correction does not always feel good. She believes some of what people call “church hurt” actually comes from resisting healthy correction. A leader may address something you said or did, and you may not agree. That disagreement does not mean you are no longer on the same team. Sometimes they are simply trying to help you sharpen a skill or a gift.

Leadership, Love, And Honest Conversations

Erica explains that she and Warren have been checking on each department and ministry at their church. Some people serve while silently carrying pain and offense. That hidden hurt can eventually push great people out of a church. She has learned to celebrate people first, then lovingly point out areas that need tightening. There is nothing wrong with being shifted to a new ministry or sent to a class or conference to grow. All of it is part of sharpening the tools God gave you so you can serve well.

Don’t Run From Accountability

Erica grew up in an old‑school church culture where problems were often only prayed about, not talked through. She still believes prayer is vital, but she also believes in clear conversations. Many people avoid confrontation because they struggle with offense or feel unsure about their own voice. She calls the inability to receive correction one of the worst traits to have. Romans 14:12 says each of us will give an account to God, so accountability is not optional.

Let God Sharpen You

Erica reminds listeners that everyone needs correction. If you bash the church every time someone brings you a real issue, you will still have to answer to God for your response. Growth requires challenge, adjustment, and humility. Her encouragement is simple: let God sharpen you, take accountability for how you serve, and do not let offense dull your purpose.