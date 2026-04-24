I Will Wrestle With You | Ericaism

Spiritual battle is against unseen powers, not people themselves.

Wrestle in prayer, worship, and Scripture to help others overcome.

Extend grace and mercy to those struggling, even if they fail.

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Walking With People In Real Struggle

In today’s “Ericaism” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shares a conversation she had with a friend in a current struggle. The issue was serious and unhealthy, but the friend wanted to come out of it. Erica’s response was simple and strong: “I will wrestle with you.” She promised to pray, stand, and walk with them, as long as they knew they could not stay where they were. When we choose to wrestle with people, we often give them strength to keep going.

Our Fight Is Spiritual, Not Against People

Erica reminds listeners that the Bible says we do not wrestle against flesh and blood. The real battle is against rulers, authorities, and the dark spiritual powers that pull us toward sin and defeat. She pictures that list as a hierarchy of evil coming against us. If we are not wrestling with the darkness, then who are we wrestling with? She urges believers to call on God’s power to fight what tries to drag them away from victory.

What Wrestling Looks Like In Real Life

Erica points to the story of Jacob wrestling for a blessing and asks if we still wrestle for what we want. Do we just accept whatever comes, or do we fight for freedom? She compares it to physical wrestling, where both people lock up and it looks like nothing is happening. In reality, each one is working hard to hold their advantage. For Erica, spiritual wrestling looks like worship, opening the Word, and letting powerful prayers play in her home. She refuses to sit and settle in struggle.

Wrestle With People, Not Against Them

Erica admits not everyone who wrestles overcomes darkness, which is why we thank God for grace and forgiveness. She calls listeners to be kind and merciful because they will need mercy too. Some people come to church “strong and wrong,” doing the wrong thing while trying to reach right. They are still wrestling. She warns us not to rationalize pulling back love, prayer, or support from people who are trying.

Keep Walking With Those Who Are Trying

Erica talks about her family’s regular prayer call. Some relatives on the line are not living right yet, but they keep coming to prayer. They are wrestling with who they are and who God calls them to be. If you know someone in that space, she urges you to call, check in, and pray with them. Even if they failed today, they are trying and need “a little more Jesus,” just like you. Erica’s promise is clear: if you are trying, she will try with you, pray with you, and wrestle with you until victory comes.