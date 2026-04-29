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Learn to Think Legacy Over Lifestyle

Learn to Think Legacy Over Lifestyle | Wake Up & Win With Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley reveals why wealth builders think legacy over lifestyle, and how that mindset can reshape your family’s future.

Published on April 29, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley challenges listeners to think beyond today and start building a financial legacy. In his Wake Up & Win segment during financial literacy month, he shares insights from his book “Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better.” His goal is simple. He wants you to grow your wealth by changing how you think about money and success.

What different mindsets chase

Dr. Jolley explains that he interviewed powerful wealth creators and thinkers for his book. One of them was Dr. Dennis Kimbro, author of “The Wealth Choice” and “Think and Grow Rich: A Black Choice.” Dr. Kimbro draws a sharp line between three types of mindsets.

Poor-minded people focus on cars, clothes, and status. They spend money to look rich and impress others. Middle-class people, he says, focus on titles and degrees. They chase promotions and credentials but may never build real assets.

Wealthy mindset people think very differently. They focus on net worth and long-term growth. They look for ways to consistently grow their finances for legacy, not just lifestyle.

From lifestyle spending to legacy building

Dr. Jolley explains that financial literacy teaches you to plan for tomorrow, not just enjoy today. He asks a key question. What impact will your financial choices today have on your children and your grandchildren? That question shifts your focus from short-term pleasure to long-term impact.

Wealth is not only about what you enjoy right now. It is also about what you establish for those who come after you. Savings, investments, businesses, and assets can bless future generations. Lifestyle purchases fade fast.

Dr. Jolley urges listeners to shift their focus this month. Move from temporary pleasures to lasting impact. Remember his core theme: rich is good, but wealthy is so much better.

He invites you to visit winwithwilly.com for more information about his book and tools that help you grow yourself and your wealth. He also encourages you to share this message with others. Finally, he reminds you to make the most of every minute because your best is still yet to come.

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