✕

Dr. Willie Jolley reminds listeners that wealth is not a quick dash. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Getting Rich Is a Sprint, Becoming Wealthy Is a Marathon” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he connects financial literacy to long-term thinking. He explains that real wealth takes time, patience, and intention.

Wealth is a long-term game

Dr. Jolley notes that many people make short-term money decisions that hurt their long-term success. Financial literacy teaches patience and planning. It trains you to look beyond today and think about tomorrow.

He compares wealth building to planting a seed. Seeds need time, care, and the right conditions before harvest. Investments work the same way. Growth takes time. Success takes time. Wealth, he says, always takes time.

How rich can happen by accident

Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Dr. Jolley then shows how getting rich can happen fast and even by chance. He paints a picture of a fan in a basketball arena. The announcer calls the 1,000th person through the door down to the court for a half-court shot worth one million dollars. The fan has never taken a shot from that distance. Still, they close their eyes, throw the ball, and swish. Suddenly, they are a millionaire.

He compares that moment to hitting the lottery. You can get rich by accident. But you cannot become truly wealthy by accident.

Wealth requires focus and consistency

Wealth, Dr. Jolley says, is intentional. It demands focus, consistency, and long-term thinking. You must commit to steady investing, learning, and wise decisions over time.

This month, he urges listeners to shift their thinking. Stop asking, “What can I get now?” and start asking, “What can I build for my future?” Long-term thinking leads to lasting wealth.

Dr. Jolley points listeners to winwithwillie.com for more on his book and tools that help them grow their wealth by growing themselves. He encourages them to share this message with others who want to become wealthy. He closes with a reminder to make the most of every minute because your best is still yet to come.