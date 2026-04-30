VISIONARY LEADER AND BESTSELLING AUTHOR TOURÉ ROBERTS OFFERS PATH TO CLARITY IN NEW BOOK

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ASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 29, 2026) — In a world flooded with opinions, pressure and constant change, confusion and overwhelm have become the quiet epidemic in our homes and minds. Visionary leader and bestselling author Touré Roberts explores how clarity can guide decision-making and direction in an increasingly noisy world in his new book, KNOWING: The Journey to Certainty in an Uncertain World (Zondervan Books, April 28, 2026).

“Knowing is the ability to make clear decisions in uncertain moments,” writes Roberts. “When cultivated, it brings peace, confidence, and the inner stability needed to lead forward.”

Drawing from his own transformative journey, entrepreneurial and pastoral leadership, years of guiding individuals and leaders, and insights from science, Roberts shows how reconnecting with steady inner awareness strengthens confidence, clarifies direction, and supports sustained success in life and leadership.

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Written with honesty and directness, this book offers readers a proven framework to rise above distraction, pressure, and self-doubt, and to live with clarity and conviction.

Offered alongside the book release are two additional resources: The 90-Day Clarity Guide and Knowing Guide for Entrepreneurs. These incredible tools are included in the purchase of a copy of Knowing, offering additional blueprints to help the reader thrive.

Touré Roberts is a globally respected thought leader at the intersection of faith, business, innovation, and impact. As a bestselling author, entrepreneur, investor, producer, and co-senior pastor of The Potter’s House of Dallas, he brings a unique perspective to questions of purpose and calling.

Founder of One Church LA and leader of Eight Eighteen Investments, Touré focuses on impact ventures that create meaningful change. He hosts the acclaimed podcast “THE CALLED”, equipping entrepreneurs and leaders with the clarity and confidence to pursue their purpose.

Touré is a trusted voice to executives, creatives, and change-makers navigating purpose and transition. He lives between Los Angeles and Dallas with his wife Sarah Jakes Roberts and their blended family. His new book, Knowing, will be available nationwide on April 28, 2026.

VISIONARY LEADER AND BESTSELLING AUTHOR TOURÉ ROBERTS OFFERS PATH TO CLARITY IN NEW BOOK was originally published on praiserichmond.com