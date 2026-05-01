Dance Theater of Harlem Celebrates New York Season

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(Black PR Wire) NEW YORK, NY — Dance Theatre of Harlem brought together an influential cross-section of artists, cultural leaders, and tastemakers for its annual Vision Gala— an evening that was equal parts performance, tribute, and celebration of legacy. The event coincided with the opening of the company’s New York season, which kicked off April 16 and runs through April 19.

Beginning at New York City Center and culminating at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, the night unfolded as a celebration of Dance Theatre of Harlem legacy and cultural impact. The evening opened with nearly the full fundraising goal already in place, with an additional $160,000 raised during a spirited dinner program led by Executive Director Anna Glass and Kenny Burns, culminating in a total of $1,386,047 raised in support of the organization. The evening was also supported by sponsor GEICO.

At the heart of the evening was a powerful tribute to Fatima Robinson, recipient of the Arthur Mitchell Vision Award. Rosie Perez set the tone with deeply personal remarks, reflecting on Robinson’s emergence as a transformative force in hip-hop and visual culture, and her lasting impact across generations of artists.

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That tribute came to life on stage with a special original ballet choreographed by Artistic Director Robert Garland, performed by the company to music from artists Robinson has helped shape, including Aaliyah and Michael Jackson, bridging ballet and contemporary culture in a way that felt distinctly her own.

Director Kenny Leon presented Robinson with the evening’s highest honor, recognizing her as a visionary and trailblazer. Her acceptance speech, centered on embracing the power of “trusting your own knowing,” moved the room to a standing ovation.

The evening also honored Scott Mills, a longtime media executive instrumental in shaping Black storytelling and culture through his leadership in television, with the Virtuoso Award. The honor was presented by Stephen Hill, who attended alongside wife Chanté Moore.

Among the evening’s attendees was Misty Copeland, attending on the heels of her Academy

Awards appearance as Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Firebird for the special Sinners performance.

Additional guests included Jordan Cooper, Adrienne Warren, Curtiss Cook, Mickalene Thomas, Stephen Galloway, Abby Phillip, Bevy Smith, and S. Epatha Merkerson.

The Host Committee included Antwaun Sargent, Bevy Smith, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Isolde Brielmaier, Mickalene Thomas, and Sandrine Charles, reflecting the breadth of influence surrounding the organization.

The night closed on a high note as DJ D-Nice took over the room, transforming the ballroom into a packed dance floor and sending guests off in celebration.

As one of the season’s most anticipated cultural gatherings, the Vision Gala continues to reflect Dance Theatre of Harlem’s enduring mission—to expand the boundaries of ballet while celebrating the artists shaping its future.

Dance Theater of Harlem Celebrates New York Season was originally published on praiserichmond.com