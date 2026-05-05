“Love Me Back To You”: Warryn & Erica Campbell Get Real About 25 Years Of Marriage On Tamron Hall

Couple celebrates 25 years of marriage with a vow renewal ceremony

Friendship and daily effort are the keys to their lasting relationship

They support each other's paths, even as Erica's sister goes through divorce

On the Tamron Hall Show, Erica and Warryn Campbell sat down to talk about their 25th wedding anniversary, their upcoming vow renewal, and the hard work that kept their marriage together. Tamron introduced Erica as a multi‑Grammy winning gospel star and actress and Warryn as a music mogul and pastor, reminding viewers that the couple has never hidden the highs and lows of marriage, parenting, and ministry. Erica’s viral video asking designers to help her create a powerful, classy, “sexy but saved” wedding dress set the stage for the conversation.

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Erica told Tamron that the vow renewal is more than a pretty ceremony; it is a celebration of love, commitment, and all God has done in their family. In Hollywood, she noted, not many couples stay together this long, so she feels extra grateful. She credits a deep friendship as the secret that carried them through, saying Warryn is still her friend, not just her husband. The couple plans to renew their vows at their church in front of about 500 guests, including a large family and church community that has watched them “do the real work,” not just pose for headlines.

Tamron then asked Warryn about a tough season the couple has publicly discussed before. When Erica told him, “Love me back to you,” he heard a clear challenge. For him, those words meant he had to go to work and keep working, not just change for a moment and slide back into old patterns. Real love, he said, requires daily effort, not a quick fix.

The conversation turned emotional when Tamron pointed out that Erica’s vow‑renewal news arrived at the same time her sister Tina announced the end of her own marriage. Erica said she does not believe real love needs to hide just because hard things are happening elsewhere. In her view, “real love being loud” reminds people that, even in tough times, someone is still holding on and fighting for their relationship.

Erica and Warryn shared that they have done life with Tina and her family for nearly 30 years, so Tina’s divorce felt like a death in the family. Erica recalled breaking down in tears at her son’s birthday party and being comforted by Tina. Still, both sisters chose to support each other’s paths—one moving forward into a new chapter alone, the other renewing vows. Erica said that is what “real sisters” and “real family” do: they do not put their situation in front of your joy, and they know how to celebrate when it is time to celebrate.