Claressa Shields: Breaking Barriers Inside & Outside the Ring

Shields overcame personal trauma and doubters to become a two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing.

Shields emphasizes the importance of owning your greatness, especially as a Black woman in a challenging field.

Shields is now transitioning to promoting boxing events, aiming to inspire the next generation of fighters.

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Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

On her recent appearance on Jekalyn Carr’s Family Affair, legendary boxer Claressa Shields brought a bold, authentic perspective that’s inspired millions. From recounting her resilient journey to sharing wisdom for young boxers, Shields delivered more than just sports talk—it was a masterclass in self-belief and perseverance.

Overcoming Adversity, Achieving Greatness

Reflecting on her life story, Shields said, “Just my whole life story is very inspirational…my boxing accomplishments and just the person that I am. I think the confidence that people lack—that, I think I have enough confidence for everybody in this room.” She spoke candidly about the importance of owning your greatness, especially as a Black woman in a space that doesn’t always provide equal opportunities: “I remember when I was 13, I was like, I want to go to the Olympics…and to go and actually win a gold medal, and you’ve been thinking about it since you were 13. Crazy, then to go do it again—two Olympic gold medals. Like, come on, girl. You’re just doing too much at this point.” Watching her biopic, Shields said it “just reassured me that, you know, you are that girl, and you’ve been that girl.”

Shields opened up about adversity, from overcoming personal trauma to facing rumors and lack of sponsorship. “Greatness is not built in perfect conditions. It is often built while carrying pain, facing doubt, and being forced to keep going when support is inconsistent,” she shared. Yet her spirit remains unbreakable, showing listeners what grit and real self-trust can accomplish.

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Outside the ring, she stays grounded with family, content creation, and training others. “I feel like I’m walking content,” Shields joked, giving fans a sense of her relatable and charismatic personality. Still, the boxing grind is second nature. “Boxing is a part of who I am, so I can’t really, like, get outside that.”

Shields also took time to encourage new boxers: “Form is everything. Keep your form, breathe when you punch…and cardio, run, jog. That’s gonna help you when you’re doing those drills.” Her tips make the sport accessible, emphasizing consistency, fundamentals, and self-care.

From Boxer to Promoter

The interview highlighted Shields’ next big move: the much-anticipated May 9 Gateway Arena event in Atlanta, featuring an IBF World Championship and fighters from across the globe. However, she’s not boxing this time around—she’s promoting, inspiring, and building a legacy. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, and the event can be streamed live on DAZN.

Shields’ final words summed it all up: “Block out the noise, listen to yourself, and work hard. Believe in yourself and work hard, and I believe everything will be all right.” That’s a message for the ring and for life.

Claressa Shields: Breaking Barriers Inside & Outside the Ring was originally published on mypraiseatl.com